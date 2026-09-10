NJ First Responders Can Get Free Coffee Every Monday This Fall

Okay, this is the kind of news I can get behind.

If you're a first responder in New Jersey, you can get free coffee every Monday this fall at QuickChek. And no, this isn't one of those deals where you have to download an app, collect 700 points and perform a small miracle at checkout.

Who Gets Free Coffee at QuickChek?

QuickChek is thanking the people who keep local communities safe and running with free, any-size self-serve hot or iced coffee through October 26.

The offer is available to firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMS professionals, along with educators, at QuickChek locations throughout New Jersey and New York. Even seasonal options like Pumpkin Spice Coffee and Witches Brew are included.

All eligible customers need to do is show a professional ID or badge to the cashier. No QC Rewards membership is required.

READ MORE: NJ Ranked One Of The Best Places To Live In The US

Mark These Free Coffee Mondays

There are quite a few chances to take advantage of this, too.

Free coffee Mondays are September 14, 21 and 28, followed by October 5, 12, 19 and 26.

And there's an extra free-coffee day on Friday, September 11.

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Honestly, I love this.

First responders deserve a whole lot more than a free cup of coffee, obviously, but there's something nice about seeing a company make an effort to recognize the people who are constantly showing up for everyone else.

So if you're a firefighter, police officer, EMT or other eligible first responder, consider this your sign to treat yourself to a Monday coffee.

You earned it.