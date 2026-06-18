Where in New Jersey can you live cheaply?

The answer appears to be South Jersey.

South Jersey cities dominate a new list of "Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey."

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Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey Are in South Jersey

If you want to live in a cheaper New Jersey, live in South Jersey.

Our friends at HomeSnacks are out with the list of "10 Cheapest Places to Live in South Jersey."

#1 on the list - and the most affordable place in the Garden State is Salem.

Salem checks in with a median home price of $223,562, and a median income of $38,721. The cost of living in Salem is 31.2% lower than the New Jersey average.

Coming in at #2 in Pennsville, followed by Paulsboro, Camden, and Phillipsburg. The rest of the Top 10 cheapest: Carneys Point, Crestwood Village, Clementon, Trenton, and Burlington.

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Salem County leads the way as the most affordable county to live in New Jersey.

Camden has the cheapest housing in the state. The average home value in Camden is $82,500. The average home value for the entire state is $343,500. A big difference!

In case you were wondering, the most expensive places to live in New Jersey are Short Hills, Rumson, and Englewood Cliffs. (If you have to ask how expensive it is to live in one of those places, you can't afford it! LOL!)

SOURCE: HomeSnacks

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