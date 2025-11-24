Many would say justice has officially been served. A 79-year-old Ocean County man, John Mangan of Lanoka Harbor, has been sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in federal prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Back in October 2024, Homeland Security agents raided Mangan’s home and found an electronic device with more than 250 images of children being sexually abused.

This isn’t his first brush with the law. Decades ago, while serving as a school principal in Ringwood, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student. He also had a prior federal conviction for child pornography.

A Strong Sentence

Because of his criminal history, Mangan’s current case carried a mandatory minimum of 10 years, and that’s exactly what he got.

On top of the decade behind bars, he’ll serve five years of supervised release and must pay restitution to his victims.

Project Safe Childhood In Action

This was no random case. It was prosecuted under Project Safe Childhood, a DOJ initiative to hunt down and prosecute those who exploit children online.

This sentencing sends a clear message that even when offenders are elderly or once held positions of trust, they are not above the law.

