Hilarious NSFW Breakdown of Galloway and Egg Harbor City NJ

I'm always eager to hear what people think of when they think of specific South Jersey towns and cities.

We found a "review" of a couple of Atlantic County towns - with more coming soon (we hope) to Instagram.

Reviewing the best and worst of Galloway and Egg Harbor City

This guy takes a look at two towns: Galloway and Egg Harbor City.

Please note that this video is not safe for work and contains many profanities. If you can get beyond that, you might find it at least mildly entertaining:

For the record, we love both Galloway and Egg Harbor City! We found both towns great places to live, work, and play.

(Although his comment about Auto Zone is pretty funny!)

Get our free mobile app

We're waiting for a recap of the rest of the Atlantic County towns...

Beautiful Estate for Sale In Brigantine Check out this home for sale. Great for entertaining! $4,950,000. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly