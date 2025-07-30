How many times a week do you run to Shoprite just "to pick up a few things"? Is one of those things a New Jersey Lottery Ticket?

One local Shoprite customer stopped and bought a lottery ticket at the Hammonton location, and they walked away with a ticket worth $100,000!

100K Win at Hammonton Shoprite

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $100,000 lottery scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Shoprite on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton. The name of the winner has not been released - actually, we don't even know if the winner has tried to cash in the winning ticket yet.

In reality, we don't even know if the winner knows they won - maybe they haven't even scratched off the ticket! (The sound you hear is people running to find that ticket which they bought at Shoprite and forgot to scratch off!)

The winning ticket was a Lotery Grande ticket, and it was purchased at the Shoprite within the last week.

More Lottery Winners in South Jersey

Some other lucky lottery players in South Jersey have won some big prizes in the last couple of weeks.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Jackson, New Jersey for the July 14th drawing. That ticket is worth $100,000. A winning Shore Thing scratch-off ticket was sold in mid-July in Bayville, New Jersey - it's worth $500,000!

Congratulations to the winners!

Source: New Jersey Lottery