If you're from South Jersey, then you already know: giving directions around here is an art form.

Forget the GPS, okay? Around these parts, we speak fluent landmark.

Get our free mobile app

Telling someone how to get to Storybook Land? “Go down the Black Horse Pike, look for the hubcap pyramid. Once you pass that, you're about 20 minutes out.” Totally normal.

Hubcap Pyramid on Black Horse Pike Google Maps loading...

Landmarks Are Our Love Language

Need to get to your cousin's wedding in Buena? You're not getting an address… you're getting five different diners, two Wawas, and a weird statue to look out for.

We treat local oddities like mile markers. Because here, well, they really are.

Our Roads All Have Double Lives

If you're confused about how the Black Horse Pike is somehow also Route 322 at some points or why you're on Woodbury-Glassboro when the sign just says Route 553 , you're not alone.

Half our roads have aliases like they’re in witness protection. Even Google Maps throws its hands up sometimes.

Sign for Wrangleboro Road and the Atlantic City Expressway in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

We’ll Tell You Which Roads to Avoid (And You Better Listen)

We don’t just give directions, we give warnings. 42 on a Friday? Nope. 55 during shore traffic? Don’t even think about it. AC Expressway on a Sunday evening during the summer? Pack a snack and say your prayers.

Here’s the thing, if you’re not willing to listen and get stuck in a ridiculous amount of traffic, that’s on you.

Just add it to the list of South Jersey quirks that make us the most unique region in the state.

The Most Iconic Jersey Shore Landmarks