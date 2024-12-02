🔵 Atlantic City will be sizzling in July, and not because of the heat

🔵 A very seductive show takes place for two nights

🔵 Tickets go on sale this Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — How would you like to find a hot, shirtless man with ripped abs under your Christmas tree this year?

Well, not really. But close.

The world-famous Chippendales, who are celebrating their 45th anniversary as a brand, are bringing their “All Night Long Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

The shows are scheduled for Friday, July 11 and 12, at 8 p.m. However, tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., making it the perfect holiday gift.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hard Rock or Ticketmaster, or by calling 800-745-3000.

“The sultry spectacle brings an irresistible mix of chiseled physiques, steamy choreography, and electrifying energy,” according to a released statement.

As you would expect from a Chippendales show, it will be a wild night of high-energy performances, sexy surprises, and more as the iconic men take to the stage with showmanship, choreography, aerial acts, and acrobatics.

Plus, the fact that they are easy on the eyes is a bonus.

“Named ‘the most wanted men in Vegas!’ by ET, Chippendales captures the perfect balance of sex appeal, and tasteful teasing, eliciting waves of screams from their excited audience,” the statement read.

Start saving those dollar bills!

