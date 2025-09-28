If you’re a nugget lover in South Jersey, now’s the time to get saucy. McDonald's is handing out free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meals for a limited time, but yes, there's a slight catch.

Here’s how to take full advantage (and maybe grab 130 nuggets for $0).

How to Get Free McNuggets In NJ

From now through October 5, McDonald’s is offering a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal daily via Grubhub, thanks to a sweet Amazon Prime perk.

To qualify, you must be:

An Amazon Prime member (which gets you a free Grubhub+ subscription). Ordering through Grubhub, using your linked Prime benefits.

The Fine Print: It’s “Free,” But Is It?

The nuggets are technically free, but only if you meet the $20 minimum order requirement. So, yes, you're spending money to get something “free,” but if you're already ordering dinner for the fam or meal-prepping for the week, it’s not a bad deal.

Plus, you can claim one free meal per day, meaning if you play it right, you could score up to 130 free nuggets before October 5. That’s a nugget a day (okay, 10) for nearly two weeks.

Free Chicken Nuggets In NJ Photo by Khanh Nguyen on Unsplash loading...

When & Where To Claim Free Nuggets In South Jersey

This deal is valid for South Jersey McDonald's locations via Grubhub only, so be sure to check your local store's participation. Just don’t forget to link your Prime account to Grubhub before you start adding things to your cart.

Whether you're hustling through your 9-to-5 or just not feeling like cooking, it’s hard to say no to 10 free nuggets, especially when it’s delivered.

