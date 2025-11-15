Whenever someone is sick or injured, there's a challenge: Go to a hospital emergency room, some sore of urgent care facility, or wait and see your regular doctor.

(Notice "post on Facebook and see what other people think" isn't one of the actual options here.)

Maybe your only choice is the emergency room. How long will you have to wait?

How Long to Wait in the ER in South Jersey

Many local hospitals offer insight in their emergency room, right on line.

AtlantiCare offers current wait times for their hospitals in Atlantic City, Galloway, and Hammonton. (When writing this story I checked and the wait times were updated frequently.) Go here for details.

Virtua Health's website has wait times to a number of their South Jersey facilities. Eight different locations are listed. See them here.

Some local hospital do not have current wait times on their websites - or, if they do, they are pretty difficult to find.

There is at least one website that lists average emergency wait times at locations near you. HospitalStats.org provides that information.

Just a reminder, if you're dealing with an emergency, get somewhere as soon as possible, regardless of posted websites. Depending on the situation, there are times, even with a full waiting room, where emergency personnel will see you without waiting.

Thanks to all emergency room and urgent care people for doing what they do!

