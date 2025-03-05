Dave Portnoy Scores New Jersey Nice Guy Pizza Review

Nice guys don't always finish last.

Occasionally, they get some extra bonus points just for being nice.

That's what happened to one New Jersey pizza owner, as Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy did a pizza review of his business.

Dave Portnoy visits New Jersey

Pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy recently did a mini-swing through New Jersey, battling a cold and dishing out pizza reviews.

His most recent review is for Romeo's Italian American in Freehold.

As he was preparing to take his first bite of pizza, Portnoy remarked how nice of a guy the owner is, welcoming him with open arms.

That treatment may have resulted in a few extra points on Portnoy's pizza scale.

It was interesting that a pizza bystander attempted to negatively affect Portnoy's review, pointing out that the pizza deserved no more that a 7.2.

Was this guy trying to actually sabotage this review? Bizarre!

In the end, Portnoy gave the pizza from Romeo's a solid 7.4 score.

More New Jersey pizza reviews?

This is the the latest in a handful of pizza reviews in New Jersey that Portnoy has made in the last couple of weeks.

It remains to be seen if there are more New Jersey reviews about to drop. Time will tell.

Happy pizza!

