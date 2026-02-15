Who loves Cape May?

Answer: Everyone, apparently!

One of the most recognized and award cities in New Jersey has been saluted once again. For the 2nd straight year, booking.com has named Cape May as one of the most welcoming traveler destinations in the country.

READ MORE: The 10 Biggest New Jersey Beaches

READ MORE: The 10 Richest New Jersey Beach Towns

Get our free mobile app

Aneese Aneese loading...

Booking.com Calls Out Cape May - Again!

Booking.com is out with its 14th annual Traveler Review Awards, and for the second straight year, Cape May is being celebrated.

The list of Best Cities for Traveler Hospitality include Cape May, located at the southern tip of New Jersey.

Booking.com says their awards recognize places that "consistently deliver exceptional hospitality."

Hospitable Cape May! What a great nod for a place that welcomes visitors!

Here's a link to search for hotels in Cape May via Booking.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What's So Special About Cape May?

Only 8 cities received the honor, and Cape May got mentioned near the top: "Recognition for places like Fredericksburg, Palm Desert, and Cape May reflects the care and consistency our partners bring to every stay. We’re proud to celebrate them through the

Traveler Review Awards and stay committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world.”

Other US cities chosen for the recognition include Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Waikoloa, Hawaii, Bryson City, North Carolina, Snowmass Village, Colorado, and Oakhurst, California.

Cape May's claim to fame is that it's America's Oldest Seaside Resort.

Congratulations, Cape May, New Jersey! We'll see you this summer!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly