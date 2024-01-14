We all know the Cheesesteak was born in Philadelphia, but did you know another edible dish comes from the people of Pennsylvania?

The banana split was invented in Pennsylvania

One of America's all-time favorite ice cream concoctions, the banana split was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania in 1904.

The story goes that a "soda jerk" working at a drug store's soda counter came up with the banana split while experimenting with different ice cream flavor combinations.

What's in a banana split?

David Strickler, 23, is the father of the banana split.

According to bananasplitfest.com, Strikler cut a banana lengthwise, added three scoops of ice cream, and topped it off with "sweet syrups, marshmallows, chopped nuts, whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry."

The traditional ice cream flavors are vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Legend has it that nearby college students became hooked on the dish and would request it when they returned to their hometowns. Local soda jerks would then make the banana split and it quickly caught on nationwide.

"Strickler went on to buy the Latrobe pharmacy where he had invented the Banana Split, and he even added an optical business upstairs. He was a staple in the local community until he passed away in 1971 at the age of 90."

There is a Banana Split Festival in Latrobe each summer, and a historical marker can be found at the former site of the pharmacy.

So when you think about Philadelphia food inventions, like the cheesesteak, make sure you save room for a dessert of a banana split!

SOURCE: bananasplistfest.com

