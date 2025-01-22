YES! The Best Bacon In New Jersey

Love Bacon? Best Bacon In America

When I think of some of the best comfort foods I have to put bacon on the list. Is there ever a bad time for bacon? Bacon and eggs, bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich, baked beans with bacon, bacon-wrapped scallops, grilled cheese with bacon, bacon burger, etc.

Just making that list of "bacon" dishes is making me hungry lol. Bacon is a favorite for millions and we have the very best bacon for you in New Jersey. Taste of Home put together a list of the "best bacon" in America and we have the pick for right here in the Garden State.

According to Taste of Home, the best bacon in New Jersey can be found in Gloucester County, Haines Pork Shop, Mickleton (Parking @518, 521 Kings Hwy, Mickleton, NJ 08056).

Taste of Home said "In over 100 years the Haines Pork Shop has seen a lot of updates, but customers flock there today for the same reason they did then: the delicious bacon. The butchering and smoking skills have been passed from generation to generation. In the thriving shop you'll find smoked bacon, peppered bacon, turkey bacon and the leaner Canadian bacon."

Let us know where you go for your favorite bacon. Also, share any bacon recipes that you might have and we will add them to our list of favorite "bacon foods". Now let's all go out for breakfast and grab some eggs and bacon! This story has me hungry for bacon!

