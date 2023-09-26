Where To Find A Delicious Oktoberfest Menu at the Jersey Shore

One of my favorite times of year is when fall comes and so does Oktoberfest! Fun autumn festivals and delicious Oktoberfest foods. Not everyone has traditional Oktoberfest foods, but when you find one, well it's definitely time to enjoy. For years my wife, April, and I would go to Long Beach Island and visit "The Dutchman's" which always had a fantastic Oktoberfest menu. We also enjoyed the Mystic Island Casino, they had a nice Oktoberfest menu too.

Food & Wine has put together the "essential" Oktoberfest foods and beverages "If you were in Bavaria, you wouldn't be reading this right now. It's Oktoberfest, so you would be out celebrating with lots and lots of beer and just as much food." They included their essential foods for Oktoberfest:

Schweinebraten (roast pork)

Würstl (sausages)

Roast chicken

Schweinshaxe (roasted ham hock)

Reiberdatschi (potato pancakes)

Sauerkraut

Brezen (pretzels)

Käsespätzle (cheese noodles)

I always enjoy the Spätzle (noodles), Schnitzel (meat), Potato Pancakes, Black Forest Cake, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, Bratwurst, Pretzels, etc. Just writing this article is making me hungry. So when it comes to finding a good German menu for Oktoberfest, it can be difficult because not many places do it. One place I came across that has an Oktoberfest menu is Mickey's Port of Call Pub on Route 9 in Tuckerton. They begin this weekend and run Friday-Sunday during Oktoberfest.

We will definitely be in to try this out and enjoy Oktoberfest at the Jersey Shore. Do you have any other restaurants here in the Garden State that are celebrating Oktoberfest with a delicious German menu? Let us know and post your "go-to" restaurant for Oktoberfest below.

