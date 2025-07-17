There’s nothing quite like fall in New Jersey. The leaves start changing, the farm stands fill up with apples and gourds, and pumpkin spice everything is back.

From lattes to candles, it’s the unofficial scent of the season and yes, we love it. Can you say football, also?

But this year? Something might feel a little weird in the fall in New Jersey. Not surprising but a little weird. The calendar will say "fall," but the temperatures haven’t totally gotten the memo.

What the Farmer’s Almanac Says About Fall 2025

One day it’s cool and breezy and the next it feels like mid-July. Mainly, it looks like we will see warm temperatures in the fall this year, according to almanac.com. But, dry. We'll take that.

Warmer Temps and Late Seasonal Shifts

Maybe, you can wear a sweater in the morning, but by lunchtime, you're peeling it off and switching back to iced coffee. This is how it's been for a while, fall feels like summer here at the Jersey Shore.

almanac.com almanac.com / The Old Farmer's Almanac loading...

What This Means for Your Fall Plans in NJ

That kind of up-and-down weather isn’t just confusing for your wardrobe. It messes with the whole fall vibe. Leaves are turning a little later, pumpkin patches are still hot and sunny, and some of us are blasting the A/C while lighting a fall-scented candle. It’s a weird mix.

Still, there's something special about this season in New Jersey. Whether you’re sipping a hot cider on a cool evening or sweating through a hayride in October, we’ll take it.

The smells, the colors, the cozy feeling—even if the forecast keeps throwing curveballs, fall is still fall. And around here, that means family, festivals, and a whole lot of pumpkin-flavored everything, even if it's 80 degrees in October.

