These 10 New Jersey Firsts, Did You Know About These

Living here in New Jersey, we already know how cool this state is.

These facts we know: New Jersey is called the Garden State, home of America's first boardwalk, Atlantic City, home to America's oldest working lighthouse (Sandy Hook), and so much more. But, I did not know New Jersey doesn't have a state song.

I can't believe we don't have a song for the Garden State. Nothing from Bruce Springsteen, come on? We need to get on this one.

There are so many things about this state that we love. From the beaches to the parks, to the restaurants, and the ocean. You can't beat it.

Did you know about these 10 New Jersey Firsts?

#1 - The very FIRST drive-in movie theater was opened in New Jersey.

#2 - The very FIRST non-stick coating, Teflon was developed in New Jersey.

#3 - The very FIRST lightbulb was invented in New Jersey.

#4 - The very FIRST submarine was built in New Jersey

#5 - The very FIRST brewery in the nation was built in New Jersey.

#6 - The very FIRST copper mine was opened in New Jersey.

#7 - The very FIRST salt water taffy was made here.

#8 - The very FIRST ferry service in America was right here in New Jersey.

#9 - The very FIRST professional basketball game was played in New Jersey.

#10 - The very FIRST condensed soup in America was cooked and canned in New Jersey.

Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com. Several Firsts happened for me, FIRST and foremost I became a Mom in New Jersey. I bought my FIRST house in New Jersey, and my very FIRST ever Pork Roll, egg, and cheese on a hard roll was in New Jersey, of course.

