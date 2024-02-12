The Ocean County Sheriffs Department Takes Over “Shooters” in Little Egg Harbor, NJ

I was driving down Route 539 when I noticed a change at the former "Shooters" location in Little Egg Harbor. Shooters was a gun shooting range and outdoor sports depot that people loved going to out by the Garden State Parkway on Route 539 in Southern Ocean County. Shooters was recently purchased by Ocean County to be a future training center for the Ocean County Sheriff's Department.

As I drove down Route 539 this week I noticed the sign had changed and it officially became the home of the new training center for the Ocean County Sheriff's Department. The County purchased the firing range for 10.5 million dollars and will be home to nearly 1,600 law enforcement officers. According to the Asbury Park Press, "The county Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy want the complex for its firing ranges, which they say is needed so some 1,600 law enforcement officers who work in Ocean County have a place locally where they can qualify on their service firearms as required twice a year, said Commissioner Gary Quinn."

If you enjoyed shopping their array of outdoor sporting goods supplies don't worry. According to their Facebook "Shooter's retail store will be relocating to where it all began... back to the Tip's Hardware building located at 218 Main Street, West Creek NJ 08092. Brielle the current store Manager at Shooter's, will be the new owner, with many of the staff joining her at this new location."

So it looks different but it will be a state-of-the-art training center for law enforcement officers from around Ocean County. For fans of the Shooters shop, be sure to visit them at the new store location in Eagleswood Township.

