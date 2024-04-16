Summer Is Coming Visit The Best Beach In New Jersey

We are just several weeks away from Memorial Day Weekend and the "unofficial" start to the new beach season here at the beautiful Jersey Shore. We have some of the best beaches in America right here in the Garden State. The question is can we pick just one, of the many, as the "best beach" in New Jersey? We didn't pick, but Reader's Digest posted their list of "best beaches" in America, including the pick for Jersey.

What is a great day at the beach? For me it's relaxation. The sound of the ocean. The smell of the salt air. The warmth of the sun. The sound of a distant radio playing some tunes. These are things I enjoy when I close my eyes and just "relax" at one of our beautiful New Jersey beaches.

According to Reader's Digest, "Every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun." Let's take a look at the selection for New Jersey.

The Reader's Digest article has Strathmere Beach listed as New Jersey's "best" beach. Strathmere is a public beach located in Cape May County, New Jersey. According to Do the Shore, "Strathmere. Nestled between Sea Isle City and Ocean City is the small community of Strathmere, approximately one and a half miles of quiet, clean, free beaches. Owned by Upper Township, this local spot is known as a hidden gem. Strathmere's beaches are free!"

Have you visited Strathmere Beach? Give us your review and thoughts. Post your comments below as we get ready for the upcoming beach season here at the Jersey Shore.

