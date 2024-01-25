Do you look both ways when you cross roadways here in the Garden State? Do you use proper crossways to make your way through traffic? Do you wait for the "walk" signal at intersections? These are all great ways to stay safe when crossing Jersey roads, but not everyone is following the safety rules.

Get our free mobile app

Crosswalk Unsplash.com Gunnar Madlung loading...

Study Reveals New Jersey Has the Deadliest Roads for Pedestrians in the U.S.

According to a new survey, pre-settlement legal funding company High Rise Legal Funding has gathered and analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s fatality analysis reporting system (FARS) to find the most dangerous time of day for pedestrians and the percentage of pedestrian fatalities in each state.

Some key findings in the survey:

Roads in New Jersey ranked the most dangerous - over 30% of fatalities are pedestrians

The holiday period has the highest rates of pedestrian fatality, with over 2 ,000 fatal accidents in December alone from 2018-2021

Over 50% of fatal accidents occur between 6 pm and 12 am

Traffic Safety Unsplash.com Ernest Ojeh loading...

According to the survey by High Rise Legal Funding, "the data shows that the most fatalities occur at night, with 50.70% of pedestrians killed between 6 pm and 12 am. Most of these fatalities occurred on weekdays, with 57% of fatalities happening between 6 am Monday to 6 pm Friday. 43% of fatalities occurred on the weekend, categorized by the NHTSA as 6 pm Friday to 6 am Monday. This makes the weekend more dangerous as the time period is only two and a half days."

State Rankings For Deadliest Roads for Pedestrians in the U.S.

New Jersey Hawaii California New York Alaska Maryland Florida Delaware New Mexico TIE Washington

How do you feel about New Jersey roads? As a pedestrian do you feel safe when out and about? Let us know what you think and post your comments below.

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America? Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell