Halloween lovers, rejoice, Spirit Halloween is officially back in New Jersey! While summer’s still hanging on, one Garden State location has already opened its doors, signaling the spooky season’s unofficial start.

Known for popping up in empty storefronts each year, Spirit Halloween never fails to bring the chills, thrills, and costume thrills, and this early opening has fans buzzing. Whether you're planning your perfect costume or just craving some haunted house vibes, here’s where to find the first Spirit Halloween open in NJ this season.

First Spirit Halloween Store of the Season Opens in New Jersey

According to reports from NJ.com, the very popular store chain "Spirit Halloween" has opened its first location here in the Garden State. "Spirit Halloween has plans to open 35 locations in New Jersey this month for the 2025 Halloween season, according to NJBIZ. Some locations, such as one in Rio Grande, N.J., are already open. The Rio Grande location in Cape May County is currently occupying space in a former Family Dollar."

How Much Do Americans Spend On Halloween?

Every year, Americans go all out for Halloween, spending billions of dollars to celebrate the spooky season. From costumes and candy to decorations and haunted attractions, the holiday has become a major event for retailers. Halloween is now one of the top consumer holidays in the U.S., with spending often topping $10 billion nationwide.

People of all ages join in, kids, adults, and even pets, contributing to the growing popularity (and cost) of everything from elaborate yard displays to themed parties. It’s clear that for many, Halloween isn’t just a night, it’s a full season worth investing in.

I love the Halloween season. I love the fun of the holiday and the time of the year. The colors are changing, and the temperatures are getting cozy, so bring on Halloween! However, I can wait until sometime in the later part of August, so this time of year works for me if you want to start teasing Halloween.

Happy Halloween Shawn Michaels loading...

