How Long Can You Hang at Six Flags Before Getting Kicked Out?

For the sake of the Six Flags employees, please don't try this for yourself.

TikTok creator @GFedGoCrazy is known for his stadium series where we times how long we can stay in a stadium after a sporting event before getting kicked out.

He has amassed over 460,000 followers and millions upon millions of views.

I first stumbled upon this creator when he posted a video about the NFL banning him from stadiums after a visit to the Indianapolis Colts.

The videos always start with the event ending, and the camera pans to a stopwatch that he has running to see how long he can stay.

Impressively, he stayed at Lambeau Field (home of the Green Bay Packers) for over two hours after the game.

As he is trying to stay in the stadium for as long as possible, he will explore all of the club levels to show the viewers parts of the stadiums they have probably never seen before.

Starting this past May, GFed decided to try his luck at various amusement parks across the country. From various Six Flags properties to Cedar Point in Ohio to Disneyland in California, the TikToker wanted to see how long he could stay in the park before employees kicked him out.

AGAIN, DO NOT TRY THIS. SERIOUSLY, DON'T.

His most viewed video in this series happens to be at Six Flags Great Adventure, right here in New Jersey.

The video starts with him right in front of the Jersey Devil BBQ food stand at 8:00 PM, 7 minutes after the park closed.

I was shocked to see that Six Flags closes that early, it's been a while since I've gone.

He spent his time exploring the park, walking through the different areas.

GFed seemed particularly fond of the lakefront area.

Even though the park was technically closed, he was able to play one of the games and win a prize. Not sure if the game operator knew him from TikTok and allowed him to play anyway.

Six Flags Game

33 minutes after the park was closed an announcement could be heard in the background to alert guests that the park was in fact closed.

At one point in the video, he noticed a few people walking around and commenters pointed out that the park does employee nights from time to time to allow staff to enjoy the rides without the line.

Who knows if he knew this ahead of time to better his chances of staying longer?

He closed out the video at an hour and 52 minutes post-closing.

digital watch

Not too shabby.

One commenter pointed out how frustrating his actions would be to an employee by saying, "ik you’re doing this for fun but i used to work at six flags and the people who just wouldn’t leave were the WORST."

Someone else said, "I used to work security here and if they find people behind the “final sweep” they need to redo the whole thing and it takes like another hour lol."

So like I said, please don't try this for yourself.

