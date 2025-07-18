No beach badge? No problem — here’s where NJ folks are flocking instead
New Jersey is famous for its gorgeous shore, and rightfully so, but sometimes it’s nice to explore beaches out of state.
For one thing, you can experience a day in the sun without the hassle of dealing with the horrid beach badges.
Imagine that luxury?
Privacy Journal analyzed search interest for over 100 popular U.S. beach destinations and identified which beaches each state searches for most.
What beach do New Jerseyans want to go to?
After looking at queries regarding hotels and things to do, the most researched beach for Garden State travelers was in Virginia.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach combines resort-town excitement with rich American history, creating a unique beach destination that appeals to diverse interests.
New Jerseyans aren’t alone, this was the most searched-for beach for seven other states.
What is there to do in Virginia Beach?
The famous Virginia Beach Boardwalk stretches for three miles along the oceanfront, lined with hotels, restaurants and shops, while the beach itself offers excellent surfing conditions and hosts numerous festivals throughout the summer months.
Foodies will enjoy the culinary scene, which reflects not only the area's coastal location but also the military diversity, featuring everything from traditional Chesapeake Bay seafood to international cuisines.
Any surfing enthusiasts should check out the beach, it’s home to the East Coast Surfing Championships, the largest surfing competition on the East Coast.
