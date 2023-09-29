Six Flags Great Adventure Brings Back Popular Kids Boo Fest in Jackson, NJ

It's always something parents of younger children are looking for in October, Halloween events that the little ones can go to that won't leave them having nightmares til Christmas lol Let's face it there are lots of spooky things going on for Halloween but there are just a bit too much for our little ones. So when we find an option for the family, we wanna share it with our parents out there.

Look no further than Six Flags Great Adventure. They are bringing back a perfect event for the little tikes "Kids Boo Fest". "It's the second annual Kids Boo Fest. Guests will surround themselves with a variety of daytime family fun in Cornstalk National Park. The littlest ghouls and ghosts can trick-or-treat, explore interactive mazes and enjoy tales from the friendly neighborhood witch. Spooky adventures await as guests Hunt for Boo and board Boo’s Wagon Wheels. Kids Boo Fest offers activities and entertainment the whole family can enjoy." Perfect for the tiny tots and no nightmares!

Kids Boo Fest will run from 11 am-5:30 pm on weekends thru October 29th. Kids Boo Fest is included with general park admission. So if you are looking for some fun and sweet Halloween activities for your kids and your family head over to Jackson Township and enjoy "Kids Boo Fest" Be sure to say hello to Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck while you are there :)

Six Flags Great Adventure is hosting more Fall events including the 30th anniversary of Fright Fest open select nights through October 31 and Oktoberfest running weekends now through November 5th.

