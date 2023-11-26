See What’s New at Six Flags “Holiday In The Park” in Jackson, NJ

It is always a lot of "Holiday" fun at Six Flags/Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey. Opening for its ninth season, Holiday in the Park will offer new entertainment and food options along with popular returning favorites.

Holiday In The Park returns this weekend to Six Flags/Great Adventure in Jackson and will run on select days now through January 1st. Check their calendar for dates and times for their annual Christmas celebration.

New this year at Holiday In The Park:

‘NEW’ Live & Local Holiday Edition ─ Enjoy the sounds of the season featuring local choral and band ensembles in the Holiday Heroes section on the park.

How about some delicious Holiday In The Park treats to eat:

Granny’s Holiday Feast – Granny’s is serving up nostalgic classics like meatloaf, turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and delicious pies and apple dumplings.

In addition, there is so much to see and do at Holiday In The Park this Christmas Season.

Photos with Santa – Bring a list and check it twice for a jolly visit with old St. Nick through December 23rd.

Always a fun time, enjoy this year's Holiday In The Park at Six Flags, Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. Kicks off this weekend!

