Sad to See These Pictures of Blackbeard’s Cave Miniature Golf Being Removed in Bayville

Finally, there is work being done at this horrible eye sore that used to be Blackbeard's Cave.

Blackbeard's Cave was a great spot for my daughter and I miss those great memories she and I used to have.

This is so sad to see. These pictures were just taken yesterday at Blackbeard's.

What will happen to the land that Blackbeard's Cave sat on?

The County will preserve the land that Blackbeard's Cave sits on which will add just under 27 acres of preserved open land to Ocean County.

Right now, that land sits near more than 800 acres of open land known as the New Jersey Pulverizing Site and will eventually lead onto the Barnegat Trail.

Blackbeard's Cave was a little adventure amusement park on Rt. 9 in Bayville, NJ. It was filled with adorable smaller rides in Adventure Station. They had swings, a cute dinosaur ride, a dragon roller coaster that kids loved, and so much more. They had a bouncy house, batting cages, a climbing wall, and go-karts. The fun we had in the tank tag.

As a parent of smaller children in the Bayville, Beachwood, Pine Beach area, this was perfect for us to bring the kids. We didn't have to drive to Seaside Heights or Point Pleasant Beach for some summertime fun for the boardwalk, we had it right in our town.

