Here’s what’s REALLY fishy about all the dead whales in NJ (Opinion)

Whales are dying up and down the coast of New Jersey and no one is sure why.

Many scientists and marine biologists have provided research that would seem to prove that the wind turbine project going on off of the New Jersey coast is the problem and is begging Gov. Murphy to pause his pet project to get to the bottom of it.

Murphy, on the other hand, calls the implication that whale deaths are connected to sonar mapping on the ocean floors is “disinformation” and won’t even think about pausing the project to take a look at the problem.

But It isn’t just all the dead whales that are getting people frustrated with our new wind turbine project that has Gov. Murphy at the helm. It’s the fact that there are so many aspects of it that seem — well, pardon the pun — fishy.

What’s a little strange is the controversial law Murphy passed in 2021 that allows companies like Orsted to bypass authorities to do the work needed for an offshore wind project.

In other words, despite any particular New Jersey town’s opposition to the project, this law allows a company — in this case, Orsted — to jump straight to the BPU, get its permits, needed, and begin to do its work anyway.

This new law passed pretty quietly. Did you hear about it? I certainly didn’t. But it does feel like there was a plan in motion

For example, according to an article by The Associated Press, because of this new law, Orsted was able to begin offshore work in Cape May County even though the county said no.

Making laws that could benefit a pet project (especially those that usurp local governments' power) sounds shady. And is the equivalent of Murphy giving himself executive power during the COVID pandemic.

Does Gov. Murphy have any financial incentive to continue the wind turbine project even though whales are dying up and down the Jersey shore?

Is this the reason he refuses to stop the project? No one knows.

But one thing we do know is that old saying: Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

