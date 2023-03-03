Popular Mexican chain opens a new New Jersey location
Qdoba Mexican Grill has just opened its newest location, cutting the ribbon on a new store in Manalapan.
According to NJBiz, the restaurant, Qdoba’s 22nd in the state, is franchised by Jiger Patel.
Patel said in a statement:
Choosing to grow Qdoba in New Jersey was a simple decision for us. We knew that continuing to grow a concept with extensive corporate support, flexible restaurant formats and robust national brand recognition will position us well for sustained success. We are looking forward to bringing Qdoba’s world-class flavors to more individuals across [the] tri-state.
Qdoba is in the fast-casual category and says that they use the freshest ingredients to make “masterpieces.” According to their website:
We create freshly-made, Mexican-inspired food crafted with contemporary flavors that guests crave. We believe that the most delicious flavors start with quality ingredients and thoughtful preparation, taking pride in preparing meals in our kitchens each day. Whether it’s chopping crisp produce, flame-grilling steak and chicken, or making hand-crafted guacamole, we don’t take shortcuts.
They feature customizable burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, nachos, family meals, kids meals, catering, and, at some locations, breakfast burritos.
The chain was founded in 1995 and has grown to over 730 locations in the US and Canada; in New Jersey, they have locations in Bayonne, Hoboken, Piscataway, Bridgewater, Iselin, Princeton, Cherry Hill, Jersey City, Rockaway, Denville, Union, Edison, Morristown, Watchung, Fair Lawn, Newark, Wayne, Freehold, Paramus and Westfield.
The new Qdoba in Manalapan on Rte. 9 is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for pick-up and delivery orders and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for curbside pick-up orders.
