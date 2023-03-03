NJ investigators hope this jewelry will help identify man’s body

⚫ Atlantic County investigators need the public's help to identify a body

⚫ Jewelry found with the body may help

⚫ The man was also found with a child-sized sweater

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying human remains that were recovered in Galloway Township almost two years ago.

Jewelry was found with the deceased male which may assist in identifying the remains.

Here is what is known about the man found on June 7, 2021:

Age: Between 40 and 60 years old at the time of death

Height: Between 5 foot 5 and 5 foot 11

Race: Unknown at this time

Jewelry: He was found with a metallic ring and single stud earring, silver in color.

Clothing: The man was found with multiple layers of clothing that include a pair of Levi 511 Skinny jeans size 30 by 32, and a Children’s Place red/navy striped sweater size 10/12.

There was evidence of a previous surgical repair to the right hand with a metallic plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800, fill out a form anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

