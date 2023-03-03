St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during Lent: Don’t worry, NJ cardinal says

✝ St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday during Lent

For Catholics, the Lenten season is underway. These 40 days of prayer and fasting begin on Ash Wednesday and end at sundown on Holy Thursday. It’s a period of preparation to celebrate the resurrection of Christ at Easter.

During Lent, Catholics typically abstain from eating meat on Fridays. But this year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during this Holy period. A typical St. Paddy’s Day meal consists of corned beef and cabbage.

So, what does this mean for Catholics who are supposed to not eat meat on Fridays during Lent?

In observance of Lent 2023, the following statement has been released by the Archdiocese of Newark:

“The Memorial of St. Patrick is on a Friday this year. For those members of the faithful celebrating the Solemnity and who desire it, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R. has dispensed the penitential obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17. A substitution should be made in the form of fasting, prayer and/or almsgiving.”

There you have it. A dispensation has been given and Catholics are allowed to enjoy their corned beef on this Blessed Friday holiday during Lent.

