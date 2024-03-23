Red Bank Ranked One Of America’s Loveliest Historic Small Towns In The Nation
"Making history" is always a fun topic and if you throw in "lovely" towns to visit, well that makes it even better. Love Exploring has put together a list, and ranking, of the Top 50 Loveliest Historic Small Towns In Each State. The number one ranked loveliest historic small town in America is Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. According to Love Exploring, "The storybook town of Harpers Ferry is protected as a National Historical Park. It boasts a scenic waterside spot, where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers meet, and it's known for its rich Civil War history." By the way number fifty on the list is Jasper, Arkansas.
In New Jersey, the selection made for the Garden State is located in Monmouth County. Red Bank was ranked 40th in the nation according to Love Exploring. The town of Red Bank was originally formed on March 17, 1870. "Named for the russet soil banks of the Navesink River, Red Bank has a history reaching back millennia. The region was originally occupied by the indigenous Lenape peoples for thousands of years, with English settlers arriving in the 17th century."
I have always thought of Red Bank as a cute town on the water (Navesink River) and a nice place to visit. Home to the Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank has great restaurants and businesses to visit. What are some of your favorite spots in Red Bank to visit? Give us your recommendations and post your comments below.
