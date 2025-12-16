Looking at crime data can be eye-opening, and sometimes surprising. While New Jersey overall is considered one of the safer states in the country, a few towns stand out for having higher crime rates than the state average.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey’s crime numbers are actually encouraging. In several years the state recorded 3.2 violent crimes per 1,000 people, well below the national rate of 4.9 per 1,000.

New Jersey Crime Rates Compared to National Averages

Property crime followed the same trend, with 2,127 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to the U.S. average of 2,385. So yes, on the whole, the Garden State is doing better than much of the nation.

But New Jersey is also one of the most densely populated states, which can create pockets where crime is more common.

And when summer hits and visitors pack the beaches, roads, and boardwalks, the population boom becomes pretty obvious.

Why Some NJ Cities Rank Higher in Crime

According to a recent report from PropertyClub, these are the nine most dangerous cities in New Jersey. Some will be exactly what you expect, and a couple might catch you off guard. Two of them are even located in Monmouth County.

The 9 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

#1 – Camden

#2 – Trenton

#3 – Paterson

#4 – Atlantic City

#5 – Irvington

#6 – Long Branch

#7 – Salem

#8 – Asbury Park

#9 – Penns Grove

Even though many cities in New Jersey are incredibly safe, these communities tend to report higher crime levels than the rest of the state.

Keep Reading: Lion Cubs for the First Time at this New Jersey Zoo

If you’re researching places to live or simply want to understand crime trends in your area, this list may be helpful. At the end of the day, your family’s safety and peace of mind are what matter most.

Best counties to retire to in North Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in North Dakota using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker