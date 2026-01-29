“Oh my God Becky, look at her butt It is so big, she looks like One of those rap guys' girlfriends But, ya know, who understands those rap guys? They only talk to her, because She looks like a total prostitute, okay? I mean, her butt, it's just so big” — Sir Mix-a-Lot

Of all the things that have been researched, analyzed, studied, etc., this has to be one of the strangest. Who would conduct such a study? Maybe someone with skin in the game, so to speak, such as a surgery group that can help you have a better butt, of course.

Jeans, Butt Photo by Clear Cannabis on Unsplash loading...

Butt confidence

Bespoke Surgical ran this study by combining a Google Trends analysis with a U.S. survey to explore Americans’ attitudes, behaviors, and curiosities related to their butts.

It turns out New Jersey has a lot of, uh, butt confidence. A nationwide survey asked on a scale of 1 to 10 how confident people are in their butt’s appearance. Then they broke it down by state.

If you’re looking for the best butts in America, Maryland thinks you’ll find theirs most appealing. They were No. 1 in butt confidence with a 6.69 average. Connecticut though? Least confident at a 4.64.

Turns out New Jersey ranks just outside of the Top Ten at 13 in butt confidence. Our average butt self-assessment is a 6.

Jeans, Butt Photo by Liz Fitch on Unsplash loading...

The study got weirder. Much weirder.

When asked what people are most self-conscious about with their butt appearance, it broke down like this.

Sagging — 19.14%

Shape — 19.14%

Too small — 19.03%

Cellulite — 16.48%

Too big — 10.44%

Butt acne — 7.29%

Hair — 7.23%

Other — 1.25%

Now I’m a little concerned what “other” might be if a hairy butt and butt acne were already spoken for. What on earth else is happening with these butts?!

Well, if you can take it, it gets even crazier. You can read more about the butt survey here.