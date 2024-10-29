Two New Jersey Are Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

Two towns in New Jersey have been honored by being named among America's top 25 Christmas towns.

One of the towns is an obvious choice, but the other may surprise you. Either way, New Jersey holds two of the top 25 Christmas towns in America positions on the list.

Two New Jersey Towns Are Among America's Top 25

The highest-ranking town on the list published by Travel & Leisure is one of the most famous holiday towns in America.

The quaint Victorian town of Cape May lands at # 21 on the list. and lovers of this amazing town might argue that it should have been ranked even higher.

A Visit To Cape May Around The Holidays Is A Memorable Event

One evening stroll through the shopping village in the downtown area during the holiday season will sweep you back to a gentler, simpler time, and the joy of the holiday season will coarse through your veins.

It's the second New Jersey town that made this exclusive list that might surprise you. When you think of Christmas, do you think of Atlantic City?

According to this list, A.C. is the 23rd-best Christmas town in America. We'll take it. That's quite an honor to represent 4% of this impressive list.

Which American Town Is The #1 Christmas Town?

For the record, the number one Christmas town in America is Aspen, Colorado, followed by Ogunquit, Maine, and Vail Colorado.

So now you have two choices in New Jersey if you want to visit one of America's best Christmas Towns. Happy holidays!

