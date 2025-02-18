New Jersey’s Tallest Waterfall Is a Sight To See 

Where Is New Jersey's Tallest Waterfall?

New Jersey probably isn't the first state most people think of when it comes to "waterfalls". However, there are some beautiful waterfalls here in the Garden State. Have you ever wondered "Where is the tallest waterfall in New Jersey?"

There is indeed a "tallest" waterfall in Jersey and yes I have hiked there and seen this beauty. In a recent article from Islands.com, "Hikers will fawn over the more than 150 miles of trails in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, located along the state's border with Pennsylvania. This park is an underrated hiker's paradise that's also home to Buttermilk Falls, an impressive waterfall standing at 85 feet, making it the state's tallest waterfall."

Buttermilk Falls is located in a remote area of Sussex County in Northwest, New Jersey (Mountain Rd, Layton, NJ 07851). It's a beautiful area to visit hike and enjoy our tallest waterfall in New Jersey.

According to Islands.com "Not only is Buttermilk Falls a sight to behold, it's easy to access — you don't have to do any hiking to get there. Walking in from the parking lot, the waterfall is the first thing you'll see. There are some adjacent stairs visitors can climb to get even more views of Buttermilk Falls from higher up, and hikers can get started on the Buttermilk Falls Trail from the top."

Buttermilk Falls is nearly 90 feet tall and is a perfect photo op. If you are a nature lover in New Jersey and you have not visited Buttermilk Falls you need to put it on your list of places to see.

