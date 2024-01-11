During the winter we look for hot foods to comfort us on a cold winter's night. When I think of "comfort food" during winter I think of soup, stew, pot pie, chili, etc. Foods that are super tasty and are perfect in a bowl with a spoon lol.

What are the most popular winter foods? 7 Classic Winter Comfort Foods (Tastemade.com)

Macaroni & Cheese. Great for kids, even better for adults. ... Pot Roast. Oh heck yes. ... Chili with Beans. Eat a bowl once, stay full forever. ... Irish Lamb Stew. Extra comfort points for the bread bowl. ... Chicken & Dumplings. ... Lamb Shank. ... Hungarian Goulash

According to Lovefood, "You can barely move in New Jersey for traditional restaurants dealing in good, old-fashioned, Italian-American cooking – and Boniello's is one of the best. As the sign on the door says, it's all about food, friends, and family here. There's a generously sized menu packed out with all the classics, from angel hair primavera to linguine with claims, while fans say you shouldn't miss the chicken vodka sliders: breaded chicken doused in the house-made vodka sauce and tucked into garlic-knot buns."

Have you ever visited Boniello's? Give us your review. Is there another eatery you'd like to give a shout-out to that has great comfort foods? Feel free to sound off and post your comments below, we always love getting your input.

