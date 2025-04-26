Summer Is Coming! New Jersey’s Best Beaches To Visit
Summer Is Coming!
Now that Easter is over, we set our sights on Memorial Day Weekend and summer here at the Jersey Shore. This is my 60th summer here in New Jersey, and it's always an exciting time as our beaches, lakes, bays, and boardwalks get ready for the summer season. Millions flock to the state for summer vacation and we have a great variety of places to go and things to do.
Whether you are looking for a quiet time on a beach with a good book and the waves rolling in or you are looking for a busy boardwalk with lots of games, rides, and food, the Jersey Shore has something for everyone.
I came across an article by Jordi Lippe-McGraw and Meaghan Kenny for Conde' Nast Traveler entitled "17 Best Beaches in New Jersey, According to a Local". They have a list of the "best" places to visit in New Jersey according to a resident. "Anyone from New Jersey will tell you that there's nothing like a summer spent down the shore. Some of my favorite childhood memories were made on sandy New Jersey beaches with a cooler full of Wawa subs and a face full of sunscreen."
There are great beaches to visit from Sandy Hook south to Cape May. Personally, our summer beach is located on Long Beach Island, Exit 63, Ship Bottom. We have gone to Ship Bottom for years, and that's where our kids spent summer, and we still continue to visit. We also like to visit other Jersey locations, and probably have visited each location listed below, and it's a good list.
New Jersey's Best Beaches To Visit
Cape May
Long Beach Island
Spring Lake
Point Pleasant
Long Branch
Asbury Park
Avon-by-the-Sea
Belmar
Wildwood
Lavallette
Sea Bright
Avalon
Stone Harbor
Manasquan
Ocean City
Ocean Grove
Margate
