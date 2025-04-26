Summer Is Coming! New Jersey&#8217;s Best Beaches To Visit

Summer Is Coming! New Jersey’s Best Beaches To Visit

Long Beach Island (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Summer Is Coming!

Now that Easter is over, we set our sights on Memorial Day Weekend and summer here at the Jersey Shore. This is my 60th summer here in New Jersey, and it's always an exciting time as our beaches, lakes, bays, and boardwalks get ready for the summer season. Millions flock to the state for summer vacation and we have a great variety of places to go and things to do.

 

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Whether you are looking for a quiet time on a beach with a good book and the waves rolling in or you are looking for a busy boardwalk with lots of games, rides, and food, the Jersey Shore has something for everyone.

 

 

I came across an article by Jordi Lippe-McGraw and Meaghan Kenny for Conde' Nast Traveler entitled "17 Best Beaches in New Jersey, According to a Local". They have a list of the "best" places to visit in New Jersey according to a resident. "Anyone from New Jersey will tell you that there's nothing like a summer spent down the shore. Some of my favorite childhood memories were made on sandy New Jersey beaches with a cooler full of Wawa subs and a face full of sunscreen."

 

Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media Barnegat Light House
loading...

 

There are great beaches to visit from Sandy Hook south to Cape May. Personally, our summer beach is located on Long Beach Island, Exit 63, Ship Bottom. We have gone to Ship Bottom for years, and that's where our kids spent summer, and we still continue to visit. We also like to visit other Jersey locations, and probably have visited each location listed below, and it's a good list.

 

Credit: Richard Pasquarella via Unsplash Lavallette New Jersey Life Guard Boat
loading...

New Jersey's Best Beaches To Visit

  • Cape May

  • Long Beach Island

  • Spring Lake

  • Point Pleasant

  • Long Branch

  • Asbury Park

  • Avon-by-the-Sea

  • Belmar

  • Wildwood

  • Lavallette

  • Sea Bright

  • Avalon

  • Stone Harbor

  • Manasquan

  • Ocean City

  • Ocean Grove

  • Margate

 

Google Maps Cape May, New Jersey
loading...

 

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State

We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Jersey Shore, travel, best New Jersey beaches, summer at the Jersey Shore, shore facebook
Categories: Featured, Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM