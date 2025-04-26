Summer Is Coming!

Now that Easter is over, we set our sights on Memorial Day Weekend and summer here at the Jersey Shore. This is my 60th summer here in New Jersey, and it's always an exciting time as our beaches, lakes, bays, and boardwalks get ready for the summer season. Millions flock to the state for summer vacation and we have a great variety of places to go and things to do.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you are looking for a quiet time on a beach with a good book and the waves rolling in or you are looking for a busy boardwalk with lots of games, rides, and food, the Jersey Shore has something for everyone.

I came across an article by Jordi Lippe-McGraw and Meaghan Kenny for Conde' Nast Traveler entitled "17 Best Beaches in New Jersey, According to a Local". They have a list of the "best" places to visit in New Jersey according to a resident. "Anyone from New Jersey will tell you that there's nothing like a summer spent down the shore. Some of my favorite childhood memories were made on sandy New Jersey beaches with a cooler full of Wawa subs and a face full of sunscreen."

Barnegat Light House Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media Barnegat Light House loading...

There are great beaches to visit from Sandy Hook south to Cape May. Personally, our summer beach is located on Long Beach Island, Exit 63, Ship Bottom. We have gone to Ship Bottom for years, and that's where our kids spent summer, and we still continue to visit. We also like to visit other Jersey locations, and probably have visited each location listed below, and it's a good list.

Lavallette New Jersey Credit: Richard Pasquarella via Unsplash Lavallette New Jersey Life Guard Boat loading...

New Jersey's Best Beaches To Visit

Cape May

Long Beach Island

Spring Lake

Point Pleasant

Long Branch

Asbury Park

Avon-by-the-Sea

Belmar

Wildwood

Lavallette

Sea Bright

Avalon

Stone Harbor

Manasquan

Ocean City

Ocean Grove

Margate

Cape May, NJ Google Maps Cape May, New Jersey loading...

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker