Popular Bar at the Jersey Shore is One of the Best in the US

We all have that one favorite bar we go to. Either family, co-workers, or friends are coming over for the evening, there's that one place we all love and out-of-towners always ask, "Can we go back to that place?"

A bar can be many things, a place to wind down after a long day or possibly go after a bad break-up. How about the new cocktails or an old favorite that we all love at our favorite bar.

Recently, usatoday.com put out the list of the best bars of the year in the US.

The bars on their list represent some of the best anywhere. From the best beach bars to the coziest wine bars, and the finest cocktails around.

Out of all the fabulous bars, in my opinion in New Jersey, only two made the list. Come on we have some of the best right here at the Jersey Shore.

One of the "best" bars on the list is Tierney's Tavern in Montclair, NJ.

Tierney's Tavern, The Sopranos" once filmed here in Montclair. From it's wooden architect and secret-menu burgers has established itself as North Jersey's "Cheers", according to usatoday.com.

The best Jersey Shore bar that made the "best of list"

Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, NJ

If you've never been to the Wonder Bar in Asbury, it's one of the best. The awesome stage inside and outside, they have some of the best rock and roll stars on stage. And can we just mention, a yappy hour for dogs in the courtyard.

From Wonder Bar Facebook page:

The Wonder Bar is a city landmark in Asbury Park. From the fabulous drinks, awesome people, Bruce Springsteen, and more - this bar is one of the best in New Jersey and the US.

