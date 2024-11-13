No way! New Jersey’s favorite fast food chain may shock you

If you’re a born and raised New Jerseyan, you may want to sit down for this one.

In honor of Nov. 16 being National Fast Food Day, a study was performed by Vegas Insider to figure out the favorite fast food restaurant in each state, and I never would have guessed what we in New Jersey chose.

Vegas Insider analyzed the top franchises across the country using Google Keyword Planner, looking at the number of searches done over the last 12 months.

Is the Garden State’s favorite fast food joint the same as yours? Take a look.

I’m clutching my pearls here. While I’ll always admit that Dominos has a place in my heart (I’ve had many nights where the breadsticks were clutch), but is it the favorite of the Garden State?

If we want pizza, we have so many other places that we can go for a far more authentic slice. Though, apparently, we’re not the only ones who love Dominos when we get that fast food craving; it was the most popular across the U.S.

According to Vegas Insider,

Officially the most popular fast food across the country and leading the battle of the pizza franchises, Domino's tops the rest with its variety of classic and specialty pizzas.

In addition to the main menu item, it offers a range of sides that are loved by its customers.

If you’re a fast food lover but don’t want to leave the house to satisfy your cravings, check out some of these copycat recipes. Plus, keep reading for some McDonald’s staples you might have forgotten about since they’ve gone away.

