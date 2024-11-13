Accidentally sharing your intimate photos? Many in NJ make this phone mistake

So much of what we do these days is done on our phones but that comes at a cost if we’re not careful.

If you have anything *ahem* sensitive on your phone, you’re going to want to keep reading.

A startling number of New Jerseyans don’t wipe their data when getting rid of devices, a new study found. This doesn’t just include contact information but also pictures that were taken in intimate settings.

According to a McAfee study, over one in 10 people have “racy” content of themselves on their devices. This means that millions of us may accidentally be sharing our most intimate photos and videos when we recycle old devices.

Due to this eye-opening information, Hosting Advice surveyed thousands of people to find out how many Americans leave their personal data — including certain photos — on their phones when getting rid of them.

The study found that 34% of New Jerseyans say they do not wipe their data before submitting e-waste for recycling. This means that 57,477 people unwittingly hand over intimate content of themselves when getting rid of their devices.

These were the most sensitive data the respondents didn’t remove from their devices before recycling them, according to our survey:

⚫ Passwords and logins: 39%

⚫ Social Security number or personal ID information: 22%

⚫ Intimate photos/videos: 21%

⚫ Financial account details: 18%

Consider this a PSA: next time you’re getting rid of one of your devices, make sure you wipe it clean. Don’t let your info fall into the wrong hands.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

