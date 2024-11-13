Crave-worthy chicken joint Raising Cane’s wants to open in Edison

Are you a Caneiac?

Taylor Swift fans are called Swifties. Lady Gaga fans are called Little Monsters. You know a fast-food restaurant has reached rockstar status when their fans call themselves something. For fans of Raising Cane’s, it’s Caneiacs.

They’ve won people over, serving a very limited menu. Their chicken? Only chicken fingers. That’s it. People said you can’t make a go of it by serving only chicken fingers. People were wrong. Throw in some fries and Texas toast, and that’s about all they need. Even their chicken sandwich is simply three chicken fingers in a bun.

The first one opened in the mid-90s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now, there are more than 600 with four New Jersey locations. For Caneiacs, that’s not nearly enough. Especially when those are all in South Jersey: Burlington, Cherry Hill, Marlton, and Deptford.

Now, Raising Cane is trying to come to Edison. They are seeking approval from the Planning Board for a location at 1031 Route 1, the site of a bank in the area of the Edison Crossroads shopping center. They want it to be a drive-thru, so they will need a variance. The proposal is scheduled to be heard on Nov. 18.

Can Edison say no to this? Do they want Middlesex County to be overrun with angry Caneiacs?

Seriously though, it will open up a whole new region of New Jersey to the growing giant. I hope it goes through for them.

Crazy fun fact. Raising Cane’s didn’t get its name, how you might think. The chicken fingers joint was launched by Todd Graves in 1996, and his dog, a yellow Lab, was named Raising Cane. He needed a name. The dog needed a chicken finger.

Take advantage of this Jersey favorite before it’s gone Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2024 Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈