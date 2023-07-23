Taco Tuesday Tug-of-War: Big Brands Battle NJ Local for Ownership!

Attention, taco enthusiasts! The TACO debate is settled in most places, but not in New Jersey. The phrase "Taco Tuesday" has sparked a disagreement between Taco Bell and Taco John's for decades, as they both want to either claim ownership or make it available for public use. And here's the twist: a local restaurant owner in New Jersey has held a trademark on the term for over 40 years. It's quite the taco showdown, with one big brand stepping back, another claiming victory, and our local hero sticking to his guns, or rather, his tacos.

unsplash unsplash loading...

According to CNN, Taco John's CEO, Jim Creel, stated, ' They have always considered themselves the home of Taco Tuesday, but they don't think it's right to spend millions of dollars on lawyers to protect their claim.' Until now, Taco John's has owned the trademark in all states except New Jersey, starting from 1989.

On the other hand, in a press release, Taco Bell said that it believes that the phrase 'should be available for everyone who wants to use it for making, selling, eating, and celebrating tacos.'

Taco Bell Overtakes Burger King As 4th Largest U.S. Fast Food Chain Getty Images loading...

However, in an interesting turn of events, Taco John's has given up their claim to the phrase. Except there is a new wrinkle in this dramatic story about tacos, which happens to be right here in - New Jersey!

(Photo: Taco Town) (Photo: Taco Town) loading...

Here's the taco twist: Gregory Gregory, the owner of the appropriately named Gregory's Bar in Somers Point, New Jersey (just ten minutes outside of Atlantic City), has held a trademark on the term "Taco Tuesday" since as far back as 1982. So, while Taco John's had ownership of the trademark in most states, Gregory's restaurant has used the phrase exclusively in New Jersey for a long time.

So the idea of having the term 'Taco Tuesday' available to anyone who wants to use it doesn't sit well with Gregory. In an interview with Slate, Gregory said, ' he is determined to keep fighting, believing that they have the exclusive right to use the phrase in New Jersey.'

So, the battle for the Taco Tuesday trademark continues in our state.

Your Ultimate Guide For The Best Tacos At The Jersey Shore Grab a margarita, a side of salsa and let's go!

Only The Best - These Monmouth County Burgers Are The Bomb