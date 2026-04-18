Let’s be honest, we didn’t need a national list to tell us this. New Jersey has the best restaurants, the best food, and some of the most talented chefs anywhere in America.

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It’s something locals have been saying forever, and now the rest of the country is catching up. Still, it’s always nice to see that recognition on a big stage.

We Already Knew New Jersey Was the Best

USA TODAY’s 2026 Restaurants of the Year list highlights standout dining destinations across the country.

From humble roadside gems to chef-driven hotspots earning major buzz, the list celebrates places that truly stand out, and New Jersey showed up in a big way.

Three New Jersey Spots Earn National Recognition

This year, three Garden State restaurants made the prestigious list:

The Pasta Shop – Denville

Ram & Rooster – Metuchen

Anjelica’s – Sea Bright

And yes, that includes a Jersey Shore favorite, because of course it does.

These restaurants represent everything people love about dining in New Jersey, quality, creativity, and flavors that keep you coming back.

A Jersey Shore Standout Shines

There’s something special about seeing a Jersey Shore restaurant included among the best in America. It’s not just about great food, it’s about the full experience, the atmosphere, and that unmistakable local charm.

Anjelica’s in Sea Bright earning a spot only reinforces what shore locals already know: some of the best meals you’ll ever have are right here, close to home.

No Surprise, Just Well-Deserved

At the end of the day, this recognition feels less like a surprise and more like confirmation. New Jersey’s food scene has always been top-tier, and lists like this just make it official.

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So whether you’re heading to Denville, Metuchen, or down the shore, you already know, you’re in for something special.

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