I love having Amazon Prime, it is a great resource for shopping and Amazon Prime Video is great for watching television shows, movies, documentaries, etc. The fact that Amazon Prime is "commercial free" is a bonus, but...

I have a few streaming services and Amazon Prime Video is one of them. The combo of the buying power of Amazon mixed with the streaming service of Prime Video makes it a nice bundle.

Here is the possible "game changer" for some. I recently received an email notifying me that there is a change coming up in Prime Video in January. "We are writing to you today about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time."

Will you pay for "commercial-free" Amazon Prime Video?

Now if you love your shows and movies without commercials you do have an option, but it will cost you. So the question is will you pay for "commercial-free" Amazon Prime? According to the email I received it will cost you $35.88 a year, which is $2.99 a month for no ads.

We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month* that you can sign up for here. So what will you do? This change will affect the entire nation, will you keep the ads, pay the extra, or possibly change streaming services?

