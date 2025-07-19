Federal Immigration Detainees Assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Military Base in New Jersey to Serve as Immigration Detention Site

NJ Officials React to Use of Joint Base for Detaining Immigrants

Before we examine the current military story at the Joint Base regarding Immigrant Detainees, let's give you some background on the "Tri-Base".

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, located in central New Jersey, is a unique military installation formed in 2009 by merging three historic bases: McGuire Air Force Base, Fort Dix, and Naval Air Engineering Station Lakehurst. Each of these facilities has deep roots in U.S. military history.

The consolidation of McGuire, Dix, and Lakehurst created the first tri-service base in the country, supporting missions for the Air Force, Army, and Navy, and today it plays a vital role in global air mobility, joint training operations, and logistical support.

What We Know About the Detainee Transfer to Joint Base MDL

According to App.com, "The Department of Defense intends to house detained undocumented immigrants at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, according to federal officials. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed the department's intentions in a July 15 letter to U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway (D-3), who sits on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee and whose district includes portions of the 42,000-acre facility. The decision was first reported by NJ Spotlight News."

It's not clear yet how many undocumented immigrants would be detained at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. More details will be forthcoming.

Fort Dix was established in 1917 as an Army training center, McGuire began as an airfield in World War II, and Lakehurst is best known for its role in naval aviation and as the site of the 1937 Hindenburg disaster.