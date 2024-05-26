Move aside Nashville. Scooch over Scottsdale. See ya later Vegas.

While bachelorette getaways are trending right now, there are plenty of places you can go to in New Jersey for a spectacular bachelorette party.

As a Jersey Shore bride with a wedding coming up this summer, I went back and forth debating where my bridesmaids and I should go for my bachelorette party.

I looked into a bunch of places in the good 'ol Garden State before deciding on one of the towns listed below.

I can't give you spoilers yet, you'll have to find out where below.

If you don't want to buy a plane ticket for your bachelorette weekend, here are some great Jersey towns that are just a drive away.

1. Cape May

Is it a list of something great in New Jersey without mentioning Cape May?

I went to a bachelorette weekend a few years ago in Cape May and it was fantastic.

We rented a house through a Holly Shores Campground in Cape May, went to Beach Plum Farm, did some wine tasting at Hawk Haven Winery, grabbed a pre-dinner drink at The Brown Room inside Congress Hall, and then had dinner at Ebbitt Room.

If you are looking for a more relaxing and low-key bachelorette party, Cape May might be what you want.

2. Atlantic City

Moving up the parkway a bit, Atlantic City is for the bride who wants a little of everything.

Do you want a spa day with the girls? They have a few to choose from.

Do you want to go to a club? Boogie Nights at Tropicana is popular.

Do you want to go to a show? I will personally recommend The Hook at Caesars. It's a little raunchy. It's very funny. It's perfect for a bachelorette party.

Do you want a nice dinner? The casinos are filled with many delightful restaurants.

3. Asbury Park

Here is where I get very biased because this is where I will be having my bachelorette party.

The funny thing is, I don't exactly know what to suggest yet.

A. It hasn't happened yet.

B. Everything is being kept a secret from me.

However, Asbury has so many amazing bars and restaurants to choose from. You've got the beach and boardwalk right there for a chill vibe.

I know for mine, many activities are being planned so clearly there is plenty to do in Asbury for your bachelorette party.

4. Hoboken/Jersey City

I am putting these two together because they are a quick drive from one another.

Hoboken and Jersey City are stuffed to the gills with bars and restaurants perfect for a bachelorette party. The perk is they have rooftop bars where you can see NYC.

I wouldn't normally suggest a workout during a bachelorette party, but Jane Do was on a few lists. It was founded by former Rockettes and they offer trampoline and dance classes.

If you are a crafty bride, ReWax and UnWine is a candle-making bar in Jersey City.

Now I am stretching this a bit further by suggesting the SoJo Spa Club in Edgewater, which is about 20 minutes from Hoboken. This popular spa has a rooftop pool with a view of the New York skyline.

