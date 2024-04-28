New Food Restaurants Coming To The Garden State Parkway Rest Areas

We have some fantastic rest areas along the Garden State Parkway here in New Jersey. Not all states have such full-service rest areas with restrooms, gas, and food. It's a great convenience to be able to take a break and gas up and maybe grab a bite to eat and stretch your legs. Recently many of the rest areas along the Graden State Parkway underwent renovations, construction, and updates. There are still several that are looking to be completed. Two of the new rest areas are looking to re-open by July 4th and with these areas there are new restaurants coming that you will be able to enjoy.

According to NJ.com, there are two rest areas on the Garden State Parkway reaching completion, the James Gandolfini in Montvale and Jon Bon Jovi, the former Cheesquake service area on the Parkway.

New to the Jon Bon Jovi rest area are Popeyes, Auntie Anne’s and Nathans. Returning favorites include Starbucks and Burger King.

New to the James Gandolfini rest area are Sbarra, Auntie Anne’s, Nathans, Burger King and Dunkin’

If you were going to add any restaurants to the Garden State Parkway rest areas what franchises would you add? Would you have Starbucks at each stop or Dunkin' or would you have both? Let us know what you would add and post your suggestions and comments below.

Parkway officials hope to have everything ready to go by the 4th of July holiday weekend when millions will drive the Garden State Parkway.

