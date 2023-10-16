New Data: New Jersey’s Loveliest Small Town

According to njmls.com "Red Bank was originally formed as a town on March 17, 1870, from portions of Shrewsbury Township. On February 14, 1879, Red Bank became Shrewsbury City, a portion of Shrewsbury Township, but this only lasted until May 15, 1879, when Red Bank regained its independence." It is no surprise that this town was named to the "loveliest" in America. Love Exploring said, "Here we've ranked them according to their beauty and charm, so strap in for a ride through the most enchanting historic towns in every state."

One of the best towns in not only the Jersey Shore but throughout the state is Red Bank. If you have been to Red Bank you know it's a cute town on the Navesink River is known for great restaurants, shopping, and a downtown district along with beautiful neighborhoods. In addition, there is a lot of history here in Red Bank, Monmouth County.

According to Love Exploring " Named for the russet soil banks of the Navesink River, Red Bank has a history reaching back millennia. The region was originally occupied by the indigenous Lenape peoples for thousands of years, with English settlers arriving in the 17th century. Industries like shipbuilding, tanning and textiles meant that Red Bank soon thrived, while today it's quirky art galleries and creative restaurants that make this town tick."

