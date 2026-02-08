If you are looking for a fun spot to celebrate love this month for Valentine’s Day, well, maybe a trip to Cupid’s Corner Bar in Manahawkin might be the answer.

Get our free mobile app

We visited the Mainland in Manahawkin, and their Valentine's decor was fun and festive, lots of red!

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Their special “Cupid” menu features tasty specials, custom cocktails, mocktails, bites, and desserts.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

You don’t see many places specially decorated for Valentine’s Day, but the Mainland, Route 72 in Manahawkin, is ready to help celebrate Cupid’s big day.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

The night we visited, they also had a paint party going on, so it was a festive atmosphere at Cupid’s Corner Bar.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Valentine’s Day is on a weekend this year, on Saturday, February 14th.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Valentine’s Day spending is set to reach record-breaking highs this year, with U.S. consumers expected to spend around 27.5 billion U.S. dollars on the event. According to Statista,

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Additionally, about 56% of Americans say they plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year in 2026.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Valentine's Day , also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine , is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring a martyr named . Through later folk traditions, it has also become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world. According to Wikipedia, Valentine . Through

The Mainland is located at 151 NJ-72, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.