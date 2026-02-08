Must Visit Bar For Valentine’s Day At The Jersey Shore
If you are looking for a fun spot to celebrate love this month for Valentine’s Day, well, maybe a trip to Cupid’s Corner Bar in Manahawkin might be the answer.
We visited the Mainland in Manahawkin, and their Valentine's decor was fun and festive, lots of red!
Their special “Cupid” menu features tasty specials, custom cocktails, mocktails, bites, and desserts.
You don’t see many places specially decorated for Valentine’s Day, but the Mainland, Route 72 in Manahawkin, is ready to help celebrate Cupid’s big day.
The night we visited, they also had a paint party going on, so it was a festive atmosphere at Cupid’s Corner Bar.
Valentine’s Day is on a weekend this year, on Saturday, February 14th.
According to Statista, Valentine’s Day spending is set to reach record-breaking highs this year, with U.S. consumers expected to spend around 27.5 billion U.S. dollars on the event.
Additionally, about 56% of Americans say they plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year in 2026.
According to Wikipedia, Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring a martyr named Valentine. Through later folk traditions, it has also become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.
The Mainland is located at 151 NJ-72, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
