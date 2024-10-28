🚓 1 dead in single-car crash in Middlesex County

🚓 Only the dead passenger was in the SUV

🚓 The driver didn't stick around for police to show up

WOODBRIDGE — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed in Middlesex County and left one person dead.

A 2017 Kia Sportage crashed in Woodbridge near the intersection of Route 9 and Green Street on Friday morning around 9 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

No other vehicles were involved. Authorities didn't say which direction the Kia was heading or how it crashed.

Officials said police found a man's body in the front passenger seat. The victim had died from his injuries in the crash.

Prosecutors identified the victim as Mario Ortiz Bonilla, 47, of North Plainfield.

However, there was no one else; the vehicle's driver had run away before police arrived.

Investigators are looking for the driver. No description of his or her appearance has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPO Det. Matthew Colonna at 732-745-3354.

