If staying up until midnight sounds more exhausting than exciting when you’ve got kids, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in New Jersey has the perfect solution.

This New Year’s Eve, families can ring in 2026 early with a celebration designed just for kids, and still be home in time for dinner.

On Tuesday, December 31st, 2025, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve celebration packed with fun, surprises, and a whole lot of magic. The festivities run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., making it an easy, stress-free way to celebrate the New Year together as a family.

Instead of late nights and countdowns past bedtime, kids get their own big moment with an afternoon full of entertainment. Throughout the day, families can enjoy swimming mermaids, exciting animal shows, and adorable penguin meet-and-greets that are sure to be a hit with animal lovers, and so much more.

Should I also mention - a Mini Princess Palooza, where little ones can feel like royalty while soaking up the festive atmosphere, how adorable?

The highlight of the day comes with the magical balloon drop, giving kids the thrill of a New Year’s countdown without waiting until midnight. It’s loud, colorful, joyful, and perfectly timed for young families who still want that “wow” moment to welcome the new year.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk brings its signature ocean-side charm to the celebration, mixing seaside fun with holiday excitement. From the boardwalk sights and sounds to the family-friendly activities, it’s a feel-good way to wrap up 2025 and kick off 2026 with smiles, laughter, and memories your kids will talk about long after the balloons fall.

Keep Reading: Finally, New Jersey Gets a Zaxbys Fried Chicken

If you’re looking for a family-style, kid-friendly way to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Noon Year’s Eve at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk checks all the boxes, fun, festive, and totally fin-tastic. It’s proof that you don’t have to stay up late to make New Year’s Eve special.

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz